The youtube ban

The Supreme Court hinted at banning YouTube in Pakistan on Wednesday 22nd July. Justice Amin and Justice Mushir was on the bench. Justin Amin added that the salaries they’re taking is from the tax of people of the country, He don’t have any issue regarding the freedom of speech of the people but he further added alot of people is sharing negative comments and posting videos regarding judiciary, army and intelligence.

They further asked the official of PTA to delete such content from social media, On contrary the official said that they can’t delete any thing from social media they just report it.

We’re living in 21st century, The era of technology and digital media. Everything is getting digital and our neighbour countries progressing alot when it comes to technology. We’re behind them in technology, YouTube is a source of income for many social activists. They raised their voice on social media and make videos regarding the current issue, So they become voice of the victim. Social Media is now the voice of the person who’s unable to reach to officials as they don’t have any Personal Resources to reach them.

Every person has it’s own personal opinion, By suppressing their voice isn’t a better solution, They’ll definitely find another resource or another platform where they can share their views. If YouTube will get banned in Pakistan, This will impact alot of people. The country which needs more advancement in every aspect, Needs to update more themselves in technology. Our honourable Supreme Court should support public and try to make our country more stable and more strong by their respectable decisions.

Syedda Fatima Rizwan,

Karachi.