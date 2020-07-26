Shujaat says allegations against them are over 20 years old

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday said that accusations levelled against them were 20 years old and they had vanished a number of times.

Talking to media in Lahore on Sunday, he said that the accusers are just trying to “sell old wine in a new bottle”.

“I do not want to comment on a case which is subjudice,” Chaudhary Shujaat said, adding that Pervaiz Elahi’s son and his family member, MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, had explained their position regarding the allegations levelled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The PML-Q president went on to say that such allegations are printed in media without evidence which is aimed at defaming politicians by slandering them. “The accusers just wanted to prove that they treat all the parties, whether they are guilty or not, equally,” he said.