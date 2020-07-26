Sham accountability

The current Chairman headed NAB when it was seen being used as a tool

Accountability is the bedrock of any democracy in the world. Taking to task public functionaries for their actions reflects a successful nation and it is imperative that questions be asked and the answers be provided. Similarly, while discussing accountability, it is also important that accountability be across the board and not selective. In order to achieve that, the people responsible for holding others accountable must pass the test of accountability themselves.

The National Accountability Bureau for the past two decades has been tasked with holding public officials accountable. While they may have secured a few convictions, most have been overturned by the superior courts and the alleged culprits have walked free. Statistically, a vast majority of those charged with accountability offences walk free owing to either faulty prosecution or lack of evidence. NAB’s role in the past few years has been more proactive, more noticeably during the incumbent chairman’s tenure. Chairman Javed Iqbal has remained at the forefront to apparently pursue and take to task corrupt people. On a daily basis, he authorizes multiple inquires and investigations and signs warrants pursuant to which dozens of individuals remain incarcerated for months, in some cases for years.

Owing to his proactive approach, the PTI government is reportedly considering extending his tenure as chairman. Amidst allegations of using NAB as a tool for political victimization, the Imran-led tigers have no remorse over the allegations and are adamant to continue with the Javed Iqbal legacy. While the stance of the opposition may not be relevant for the PTI government, but a commentary on the professional capabilities of the NAB under its incumbent chairman by the real umpires is crucial and must be taken into account. The superior judiciary of Pakistan, for the past few years, has been exercising its extra-ordinary constitutional jurisdiction and protecting the dignity and liberty of those individuals who had been picked up and detained by NAB under the pretext of ongoing inquiries and investigations.

The superior courts, with consistency, have lambasted the NAB’s utter disregard for the law and under such circumstances, extending the tenure of the current chairman, would be a direct confrontation with the view being adopted by the judiciary, after reviewing the record of different cases and forming judicial opinions thereafter

Tremendous amount of bails have been granted in NAB matters by the respective High Courts in the country. In some cases, the apex court has taken the lead and interfered with, what have been termed as, unlawful arrests made by the accountability watchdog. Numerous judgements have been rendered wherein the role of NAB has been termed dubious and its scant regard for the law has been highlighted. All this has been done under the captaincy of the incumbent chairman. The powers of the chairman are already under question and somewhat unfettered. To top it all, judicial observations have been made reflecting that the chairman has, indeed, exercised his powers in an arbitrary and capricious manner and such unbridled powers cannot be extended which in turn divest and abridge the fundamental rights of the citizenry.

Most recently, the Supreme Court, whilst issuing the verdict for the Khawaja brothers, has taken NAB to task and it has been highlighted that fundamental rights of the citizenry are being denied and flouted with impunity. “NAB’s conduct throughout this case is a clear manifestation of their utter disregard for law, fair play, equity and propriety” observed Justice Maqbool Baqar in his judgement.

Similar to the Khawaja brothers’ case, there are countless other matters where the arbitrary exercise of unfettered powers by the Chairman NAB has been highlighted. Despite not having any new material presented before him, the incumbent chairman ordered the arrest of PTI minister Sibtain Khan last year, in a case which had already been closed by NAB itself. The verdict of the Lahore High Court, which followed, speaks volumes of the dogmatic approach which was adhered to in order to push forward a narrative of self-aggrandizement. If there was even a semblance of morality present, the chairman should have resigned after such verdicts issued by constitutional courts whereby not only his capriciousness, but rather, his incompetence, has been highlighted time and again.

In the words of the Supreme Court, rather than doing any good to the country, these actions by bodies like NAB have caused further degeneration and created chaos. The NAB, till now, has merely been used with an oblique motive of arm twisting and pressurizing political opponents into subjugation, submission and compliance or to remove them from the electoral scene at least temporarily. Despite the ‘alleged’ proactive approach of the incumbent chairman, corruption, misconduct and malpractice in governance continues to rise to exponential levels. Rather than doing away with this menace, the conduct of the NAB so far has maintained the status quo if not added to it. Mere political victimization is what has been seen till now.

Interestingly, the unfettered discretion conferred upon the chairman, does not have an honorable background. The ordinance under which he enjoys his autocratic powers was promulgated by a military dictator to arm-twist his opponents into subjugation. The highest constitutional and lawmaking body never debated upon the veracity of the powers which were conferred on a single individual despite this being a democratic state. The faith of the people has been shaken due to the discriminatory approach of NAB and the citizens have little faith in its credibility and impartiality. Despite being involved in financial scams of massive value, the NAB is apparently reluctant to proceed against the people on the right side of the current political scenario.

With such harsh comments being present on the record, nobody in their right mind would suggest extending the tenure of the incumbent chairman. The latter has brought nothing but shame to the name of the bureau and his highhandedness in dealing with multiple matters has put NAB at the receiving end of the shots being fired. The superior courts, with consistency, have lambasted the NAB’s utter disregard for the law and under such circumstances, extending the tenure of the current chairman, would be a direct confrontation with the view being adopted by the judiciary, after reviewing the record of different cases and forming judicial opinions thereafter.

In order to protect this country from further constitutional degeneration, the government must not, under any circumstances, grant an extension to the chairman NAB.