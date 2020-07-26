Reopening schools 

Since government’s announcement of schools and colleges reopening from 15th September there have been a lot of questions raised. After this, All Pakistan Private Schools’ Association defied government orders and said that they will be opening schools from 15th August. As per their viewpoint, schools and colleges have been closed for 6 months now which is a major affect on students education. They claim that “they would open the schools as per standard operating procedures (SOPs)”. Around 80% to 90% schools are rented, according to association, now it is the situation that they are not able to pay rents and utility bills. Parents are not able to pay their dues as well. Hence, most of them laid off their staff too. The Chairperson added “Corona virus is on a decline in the country and its finally time that schools are reopened”. They have been demanding for Corona virus relief measures for their payments and staff salaries. And government should pay school fees for those parents who are unable to pay.

However, from parents perspective, there is no way that schools can control or follow SOPs. Schools need to take precautionary measures. Students for primary levels will not be able to adopt social distance and wear a mask for straight 6 to 8 hours. Children are vulnerable to this virus. While schools for grade 9 onwards should be considered to be opened as they are bit sensible to understand the situation. This age level students are taking online classes for granted too. Hence, at this stage, the decision can be too early, as the after affects are still left which can be seen after Eid-ul-Adha.

Yusra Fateh

Karachi