PTI to move court against appointment of Fazl’s brother as Karachi Central DC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sindh chapter’s leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday hinted at moving Sindh High Court (SHC) against the appointment of Ziaur Rehman, the brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) president Fazlur Rehman, as deputy commissioner of a key Karachi district.

The Sindh government had on July 23 posted Rehman, an officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Management Service (PMS) in BPS-19, as the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s Central district by transferring Farhan Ghani, an ex-PCS officer in the same grade.

It remains unclear as to how an official of the KP government managed to bring himself at the disposal of the Sindh government against the service rules.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Sheikh, while rejecting Rehman’s appointment, accused the provincial government of appointing a “fake deputy commissioner”. “Earlier there were officials holding fake/dubious degrees, now fake officials are being appointed against key posts,” he declared.

He called for the immediate annulment of the appointment of Fazl’s brother.

Rehman’s appointment came to be publicly known last Friday. Both the main opposition parties, PTI and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), voiced concern over the move since the incumbent had no prior administrative experience in Sindh.