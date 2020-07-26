Pakistani journalists are free… to do something else, media told

[The piece below is a work of satire. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.]

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani journalists are as free as anyone else anywhere in the world, to opt for another profession or vocation, the local media industry was once again reminded this week.

The message, delivered nationwide, has again informed the country, and the world, that the Pakistani state allows complete freedom and liberty for its media when it comes to choosing alternatives for what they are currently doing.

“This freedom for journalists has clearly been increasingly over the past couple of years. However, sometimes you need to issue a clear reminder to doubters,” the director general of the public relations agency that delivered the message said while talking to The Dependent.

“And as any PR agency would tell you, no matter how simple the message, we have to make it concise, to the point, far reaching, and most importantly, eye-catching,” added the director general.

Observers have lauded the message as yet another indication of the freedom of press in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has played his part in upholding this freedom, has further told the world that the independence that Pakistani journalists enjoy is unparalleled.

“The kind of career counseling journalists get in Pakistan is impossible anywhere else,” the Prime Minister Office said in a statement.