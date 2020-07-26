Over 500 illegal cattle markets shut down across country: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday revealed that more than 500 illegal cattle markets across the country have been shut down over the last few days.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which Umar chairs, had on July 14 decided to increase the number of cattle markets across the country but shrink their size and implement strict standing operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19 during Eidul Azha.

Some 700 cattle markets established on the outskirts of cities across the country were allowed to remain open from 6 am to 7 pm. No cattle market was allowed inside any city.

In a tweet on Sunday, Umar said: “A few days ago, the chief secretaries were instructed to take action against illegal cattle markets in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Law enforcement agencies are doing this [shutting down illegal cattle markets] for our protection.”

چند دن پہلے چیف سیکرٹری صاحبان سے NCOC کی میٹنگ میں غیر قانونی مویشی منڈیوں کے خلاف کارروائی کو کہا گیا تھا. پچھلے چند دن میں صوبوں اور اسلام آباد میں 500 سے زیادہ غیر قانونی منڈیاں بند کی گئی ہیں. قانون نافذ کرنے والے ادارے ہماری حفاظت کے لئے یہ کر رہے ہیں. آپ بھی تعاون کریں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 26, 2020

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the authorities.