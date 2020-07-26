LDA retrieves precious plot from land mafia

LAHORE

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has successfully retrieved a precious commercial property in Tajpura Scheme worth more than Rs50 million from the land mafia.

According to details, a person named Muhammad Shah had tried to grab commercial plot 54 A/1 of LDA, however timely action by the authority resulted in the landgrabber’s eviction and subsequent arrest. It merits a mention here that the same property had been retrieved from Shah a month ago also.

Sources in LDA told Pakistan Today that illegal occupation of government land in Tajpura and adjoining areas by the local land mafias was being carried out with the help of some LDA employees.

LDA Director Estate Aslam Langah said that Shah had constructed a furniture mart on the property. “We raided the place and reclaimed its possession after getting a case registered against the accused,” he said.