On the first Sunday in august national friendship day encourages people across country and world to connect with friends. Make a new friend or correct with an old one. Friendship come in many forms and we begin developing them when were very young throughout our lives friendship and their marriage evolve our classmates and neighborhood pals explored the world with us. Together we shared experience and made plans for the future. Eventually paths diverge and new friends find a place in our social experience our world expands and our culture charges.

With each new friend we expand our view of the world . their experience contribute to new meaning in our lives. Through friendships we grow and broaden our horizons. Eventually the world becomes smaller and more connected.

National friendship day was originally founded by Hallmark in 1919. It was intended to be a day for people to celebrate their friendship by sending each other cards. However by 1940 the market had dried up and eventually it died out completely. The in 1998 Winnie the pooh was nation officially recognized 30th july as international friendship day although most countries celebrate on the first Sunday of august.

The official declaration invites us to observe this day in an appropriate manner in accordance with the cultural and other appropriate circumstance or customs of their local national and regional communities including through education and public awareness raising activities.

Shafiq Ur Rehman

Karachi