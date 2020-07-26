Housing initiative to kick-start economy, create jobs: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that for the first time in the history of the country, a massive construction initiative, Naya Pakistan Housing Project, has been unleashed by the government to enable affordable housing and facilitate construction industry through different incentives.

In a tweet, he said that this initiative will also kick-start the economy and create jobs.

Earlier, Faraz said that the new housing policy is one of such initiatives aimed at helping the poor people build their own houses. He urged the resourceful people to take full advantage of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s policy as they would not be asked about their source of investment in the construction sector till December. All-out efforts were being made to remove all the hurdles being faced by the construction industry, he said.