Hagia Sophia also known as Ayasofia was constructed as cathedral church in Constantinople (Now Istanbul) in 6th century by Byzantine emperor Justanian I. In 1456 when Constantinople fell into Ottoman empire it was turned into mosque. It was the rule of wars that time specially of Muslims that when they capture the enemy’s territory they use it for their own, and convert the places though example of the Makkah can be cited. Later on when the founder of secular turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk came into power he shut down the mosque and turn it into museum in an attempt to make the country more secular. Now it was the decision of turkey’s highest court which converted it to same position of mosque on the request of now country’s ruler President Recep tayyip Ordagan . Therefore turkey being sovereign state has right to enjoy complete sovereignty over it as it is the most important feature of an independent state under international law. why should desi liberals mourn on the reconversion into Mosque? Why President Ordagan is criticized? Does he need to ask for doing anything within his territory?

Sanaullah Kalwar

Kashmore