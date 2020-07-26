From George W. Bush to Donald Trump

With us or against us?

Pakistan has to learn from China how it has succeeded in overcoming poverty despite its large population. China is also a time-tested and all-weather friend of Pakistan. The CPEC has helped Pakistan overcome power needs, though power shutdowns continue on account of the PTI government’s negligence. Pakistan hopes to set up economic zones in the second phase of the CPEC to boost industrial production and export it to destinations in Central Asia and beyond through highways and roads that have already been built with Chinese assistance.

Pakistan also needs to have good relations with the USA. People in Pakistan not only yearn for Western democracy but have defied military rulers and civilian autocrats who tried to suppress independent media, deprived the people of their rights and denied provincial autonomy, subjugating federal units to a strong center. Pakistan also needs US help in approaching international financial institutions. The people of Pakistan however resent the US diktat and attempts to bully nations.

It is in Pakistan’s best interest to treat China as a brotherly country and the USA as a friendly power. What stands in the way are the jingoistic policies of President Donald Trump. The geopolitical changes brought about by China’s rise have led the Trump Administration to bolster India to balance China in the region and set up Quad for preparing Japan, Australia and India to encircle China under US leadership.

The USA took the initiative by closing the Chinese consulate in Houston which led to a tit-for-tat retaliation. In a display of gunboat diplomacy, the USA sent warships to the South China Sea which conducted fire drills. This led the Chinese air force to warn the US Navy through similar drills.

Initiating a new cold war does not suit the world which is simultaneously undergoing economic recession and facing the coronavirus challenge. Hopefully President Trump will be discouraged from pushing events to the brink of active conflict.

Keeping in view Pakistan’s desire to have good relations with both the rivals, the USA must not force Islamabad to make a “with us or against us” sort of choice. If driven into a situation of the sort against its wishes, Pakistan will have no option other than going all out with the neighbouring China.