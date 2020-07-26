FO rejects report on Pakistan, China conducting bio-warfare experiments

— Australian report claimed Pakistan Army, Wuhan lab entered ‘covert deal’ to expand genetic research to counter India, western powers

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has dismissed a report published in an Australian newspaper on a Chinese lab conducting alleged covert bio-warfare operations in Pakistan, calling it “politically motivated and fake”.

A July 23 report in The Klaxon, citing unnamed “intelligence experts”, claimed Wuhan Institute of Virology has “set up operations in Pakistan as part of a broader offensive against India and Western rivals”. The institute came under heavy scrutiny in April with the US probing whether the virus actually originated in the said lab.

“The secret facility is allegedly making anthrax-like pathogens which could be used in biological warfare,” the report further alleged.

Responding to the allegations, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the report “is composed of distortion of facts and fabrications that quote anonymous sources.”

“There is nothing secret about the Bio-Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) Laboratory of Pakistan referred to in the report,” said the statement. “Pakistan has been sharing information about the facility with the States Parties to the Biological and Toxins Weapons Convention (BTWC) in its submission of Confidence Building Measures.”

“The facility is meant for diagnostic and protective system improvement by Research and Development (R&D) on emerging health threats, surveillance and disease outbreak investigation.”

“Pakistan strictly abides by its BTWC obligations and has been one of the most vocal supporters for a strong verification mechanism to ensure full compliance by the States Parties to the Convention.”

“The attempt to cast aspersions about the facility is particularly absurd against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the need for better preparedness in the areas of disease surveillance and control and international collaborations in that regard, consistent with Article X of BTWC,” added the statement.