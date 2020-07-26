Federal capital witnesses a surge in child abuse cases

ISLAMABAD: The number of reported child abuse cases has increased to 55 in the federal capital during the last 1.5 years, from January 1, 2019, to June 7, 2020.

According to documents available with this scribe, out of these 55 cases, 40 were boys and 15 were girls. Of the 55 children, three were aged between one to five years old, whereas the other 52 were aged between six to 17 years old.

Police have nominated 73 people for these 55 cases and have also arrested 71 accused people. These accused people were sent to judicial custody, according to documents. Challans were sent against them to the court of competent jurisdiction where they are now facing trial.

According to documents, Islamabad police have taken steps to sensitize violence against children, particularly on child abuse. Islamabad police have formulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the education of police officers while dealing with the victim (child) of such issues.

In addition to this, a model desk at a women police station has been established with the help of NGOs and volunteers in a productive manner. Capacity building programs for police officers have also been established, in addition to the awareness campaign launched in social, print, and electronic media.

The SHO has been directed to register the First Information Report (FIR) of such cases upon receipt of any complaint without any delay and if necessary, the victim of violence may be sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, with necessary counsel/advice provided to the victim/complainant.

A SIT has been constituted under the supervision of SP to investigate the cases of child abuse/abduction.

A police official also reported that the administration is arranging refresher courses for police officials, on the direction of Islamabad inspector general of police (IGP), with the purpose to improve the investigation skills. The police are also giving awareness to parents of affected children.

The IGP has said that he will not tolerate any negligence in child abuse/child kidnapping cases.