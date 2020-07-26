Exports picking up 

But systemic deficiencies still remain

That one of Pakistan’s largest and most prominent textile companies is operating at full capacity in its hosiery division and half capacity at its denim manufacturing unit, is welcome news and hopefully an indication of better export numbers in the coming months. With the global pandemic still raging on in the USA, the European market has started to open up where the coronavirus has died down after wreaking significant havoc. This has translated into orders coming in to Pakistani textile exporters that had either had to shut down their activities due to the initial countrywide lockdown, the lack of international orders or both. A 6 percent contraction was witnessed in the sector due to Covid-19 that reversed in June when almost half a dozen textile segments showed some recovery. The textile sector is after all the biggest export earner for Pakistan with a share of around 60 ercent, contributing $12.53 billion to total exports of $21.39 billion in the last fiscal year. South Asian countries are currently at an advantage given how the US-China spat and the resulting drop in trade between the countries has forced US importers to turn towards countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. In fact, Vietnam, for the first time in history, became the top apparel supplier to the US in March 2020, overtaking China.

Had Pakistan successfully addressed some of the systemic issues that the textile industry has faced for decades, perhaps it would have been better positioned to take full advantage of Western importers’ tilt towards the region. Pakistan’s textile industry is predominantly focused on the production of fabric, that is, spinning, weaving and processing of cotton and other synthetic fibres. There has hardly been any investment in infrastructure by the sector to diversify units into value added products such as ready-made garments (RMG). This is exactly why Bangladesh, a country that was severely handicapped when it came to competing with regional players once it separated from Pakistan, now is the second largest exporter of RMG in the world, after China. With government handouts abounding for the textile exporters of the country and powerful lobbies able to secure the sort of relief and concessions from the government that other industries can only dream of, it is no wonder why no need has been felt by this crucial sector to attempt to compete with neighbouring countries. Business as usual is evidently good business for the textile exporters of Pakistan.