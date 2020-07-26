Dawn of hope 

Since last few months our country has faced alot of problems in the form of pandemic, load shedding and petrol shortage. Public, on one side was terrified by the pandemic and on the other side the load shedding and petrol shortage was getting on their nerves. Where we surely had face alot of problems, a small news of joy today really eased the people of Pakistan.

The diminution in the cases of corona. It was announced today that the decline in corona cases has been recorder upto 80%, where more than half of the people has been recovered and the decline shows the power of SOPs and precautions. We might have got an incredible decline in the cases but we must not forget that the Eid al Adha is ahead and this could be a very a crucial day because all the ritual like animal scarifies and Eid prayer are must to be performed, but we should also take SOPs seriously in order to keep this number as declined as possible. Soon there will the day when we can freely go out and enjoy like earlier days but till then the precaution must be implemented to keep you and your family safe.

Mian Aizaz Ahmed

Shadakot