Army downs 10th Indian quadcopter in 2020: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Sunday shot down yet another spy quadcopter which had crossed over from India, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the Indian quadcopter was shot down in the Pandu sector along the Line of Control (LoC). “It had intruded 200 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC,” it said on Twitter.

“This is the 10th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army this year,” the ISPR added.

The last drone which had intruded 850 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC, was shot down on June 28 in the Hot Spring Sector.

Earlier this month, another quadcopter had intruded into Pakistani territory and was shot down in Khanjar Sector along the LoC. It had crossed 500 metres on Pakistan’s side of the border.

In May, two quadcopters were shot down within the same week.

On May 29, the army had downed a drone that violated Pakistani airspace from Kanzalwan Sector along the LoC.

Two days prior to that, an Indian surveillance drone that had crossed over the LoC into the Rakh Chakri sector was shot down by the army.

Early in June, ISPR Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar had warned India that Pakistan would respond with full might to any misadventure and that it should “not play with fire”.

Maj Gen Iftikhar had said Pakistan was ready for any military adventurism and there would be “uncontrollable and unintended consequences”. The military spokesperson had said Pakistan Army’s capability was demonstrated in its response last year. “Do not play with fire,” he had warned the Indian side.