A nation’s rendezvous with shame

The dead not allowed to rest in peace and the living not permitted to breathe

“It is forbidden to kill. Therefore, all murderers are punished unless they kill in large numbers, and to the sound of trumpets.”

Voltaire

It is very strange. The more one thinks about it, the more one realises that there is this deep penchant which the nation has developed for crime and its multifaceted attenuations. Under ordinary circumstances, this would be spurned like a scourge. But no, it is displayed as honour medallions without a shred of shame.

There are countless manifestations of this vile syndrome with each more gruesome than the others, but there is no one to even take a note. This indulgence does not plague individuals alone. The institutions equally suffer its effects. It appears that the society is gradually slumping into believing that committing a crime is actually no crime, but a means to be recognised as an individual of relevance. We actually celebrate it with victory signs.

What could be said of national leaders caught siphoning off billions from the state exchequer not only refusing to accept the truth, but blaming individuals and institutions alike for indulging in victimisation? Or of leaders who have been nabbed operating dozens of fake accounts for purposes of laundering unbelievable sums of money, but denying the reality with unabashed and haughty refusals? Or of Zardaris and associates who were in power for full five years, by virtue of an alleged fake will, but did absolutely nothing to catch the killers of Benazir, now blaming every other person and institution for not doing so? Or of Sharifs and their cronies who, after innumerable years in the citadels of power, and having recruited people for every echelon within the state institutions solely on the basis of personal loyalty, now blaming them for political victimisation? Or of the institutions, having become accustomed to swearing allegiance to their corrupt political masters, rubbishing the very concept of serving the state with honesty and dedication?

What could be said of a place where religious fanaticism and extreme intolerance are preferred items on the menu? Where bigotry, brutality, dishonesty and treachery are favourite pastimes? Where exploitation of the marginalised communities, their torture, rape and plunder are everyday norms? Where economic captivity is forced upon a vast majority of people to keep them hostage of the uncharitable whims of a few? Where a bunch of bigots refuses to make use of scientific facility for sighting the moon? Where police stations and courts are sold and justice compromised? Where teenage girls are forcibly converted for being married to age-laden hunchbacks? Where the dividing line has completely disappeared that separated right from wrong, virtuous from villainous and humility from arrogance? Where grace has lost its relevance and conceit and hubris rules the roost?

What could be said of a profession where the spoken and the written words are often sold for a price? Where conjecture is perceived as established reality and truth is spurned as conspiracy? Where criminals roam the streets and the decent ones are forever begging for a safe corner? Where those found guilty occupy evening space on television screens sermonising on honesty and truthfulness? Where humanity bleeds and the butchers celebrate by waving their weapons in public with reckless abandon?

What could be said of a place where the graves are worshipped for seeking relief and logic and rationale rejected as vile instruments of kufr? Where the coronavirus is perceived as a hoax and SOPs made a mockery of? Where the Western world is dubbed disdainful, yet there are long queues in front of every embassy or high commission for seeking visas, harbouring latent desires never to return? Where bounties may be overflowing, yet the greed is insatiable? Where hypocrisy and callousness combine as a vital weapon to subdue others?

And what could be said of a place where the dead are not allowed to rest in peace, and the living not permitted to breathe?

It may look like a long list, but, in reality, it is endless. One can go on narrating the nauseating features that pockmark this land and its inhabitants. One may run out of paper and ink, but there will still be some which are left out. There is no pride in it. It is all so humiliating, yet so true. It is as if we are perpetually placed at the crossroads, trying to make out which way to go, always ending up sinking deeper into the pit of degeneration. There is virtually nothing left of our sensitivities to make out good from bad, or our ability to sift right from wrong. It is like all virtues are amalgamated into one monstrous commodity which is deemed purchasable as everyone engages in a mad rush to complete the transaction to lay a claim of ownership.

Pakistan was not always like this. There were better days laden with hope and promise and a dominant feeling that it was on an upward trajectory. But it proved to be short-lived euphoria which was soon overwhelmed by hordes of bigots ruling the streets, spreading their dogma and nihilism. That is when religion no longer remained an act of faith. It became a merchandise to be traded for gains of the worldly kind, be those of financial nature or political. Everything is used as alibi for stockpiling illicit gains. Those who were socially boycotted not very long ago among their own communities returned with their bags full, buying the whole lot into abject surrender. That was the unmaking of the organised society as it existed which was regulated by creating a clear distinction between what would be permissible and what would not be. The tides were reversed with the wrong becoming right and vast hordes of merchants, dealing in a variety of crooked tricks, taking control to barter the state for their personal acquisitions.

This happened because justice disappeared from this land. With the institution taken over by Malik Qayyums and Arshad Maliks of the profession, it was reduced to a mere weakling to be manipulated by the likes of Malik Riaz who claimed putting ‘wheels to the files’. Thus, instead of serving the cause of justice, the institution became a tool in the hands of the rich and the advantaged to be used for creating their private fiefdoms. This started a process of cartelisation of the state among vested interests which, with the passage of time and the weakening of the institutions, became ever more resourceful, ever more powerful and ever more arrogant in their abhorrent undertakings.

This is where we stand today. If the state is to be saved, this all-encompassing criminal enterprise cannot be allowed to continue any further. The corrective process should begin with all powerful constituents taking a pause to introspect where the collective dysfunction of individuals and institutions is leading the state to, and what will be its consequences? Will the state be able to sustain it?

If the answer is in the negative, as it should be, then it is incumbent upon every well-meaning citizen to step forth to defend the state and transform it into an equitable and compassionate entity dedicated to the welfare of its people. There is no comfort, no solace in continued silence as, in that case, the expected outcome would only facilitate a nation’s rendezvous with shame.