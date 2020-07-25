Youth’s carelessness while filming TikTok proves deadly

BAHAWALPUR: In yet another incident, a boy in Bahawalpur lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok on Saturday.

According to the details, a youth drowned in Sadiqa Canal while filming a video for TikTok in Mandi Sadiq Ganj in Minchinabad, Bahawalpur.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Sufiyan, went to the canal along with his friends to record video. He fell into the canal as his foot slipped while recording a video.

The local police have launched an investigation into the matter and decided to interrogate the friends of the deceased.

Earlier on June 26, a youth in Karachi lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform.

According to police, at least three people were injured after a car smashed into a tree in Karachi’s Korangi area. “All three were recording a video while driving,” said police.

On June 21, a teenage boy shot himself dead because of not checking if teh gun was loaded or not while making a video for the video-sharing platform.