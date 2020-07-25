UAE to give preference to Pakistanis for jobs, says Bukhari

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari said on Saturday that once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will give preference to Pakistanis in terms of employment opportunities.

The Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis in a statement said that the UAE officials have given Bukhari a reassurance in this regard.

Quoting Bukhari, the statement said the Pakistan government and UAE officials will ensure the rights of Pakistanis working in the Gulf country.

Bukhari also held a meeting with the Pakistani business community in Dubai.

He lauded the diaspora for providing aid for the repatriation of stranded nationals since the beginning of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

At the occasion, the SAPM also distributed certificates among the notable members present at the event. The SAPM also lauded Pakistani diplomats for assisting workers during the pandemic.