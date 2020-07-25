Soldier martyred, three others injured in Balochistan ambush

–Terrorists opened fire on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak in Kech district

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom while three others sustained injuries in an ambush on their convoy near Turbat in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The terrorists opened fire on security forces during routine patrolling near Pidarak in Kech district, approximately 35 kilometres southeast of Turbat, said the statement.

“During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Javed Karim embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while three other soldiers got injured,” the military’s media wing said.

Later, security forces cordoned off the area for search of the terrorists.

The terrorists have intensified their activities against the security forces lately particularly in Balochistan and North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In a similar attack on July 14, three soldiers embraced martyrdom and eight others, including an officer, were injured in an ambush on their convoy near Gichak valley in province’s Panjgur district.

“Five injured are critical,” said the ISPR, adding that the injured have been evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Quetta.

Two days earlier to this attack on July 12, four soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when terrorists opened fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in K-P’s North Waziristan tribal district.

“As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces,” read an ISPR statement.

Last month, two soldiers embraced martyrdom when their patrolling vehicle was targeted through an improvised explosive device (IED) in North Waziristan bordering Afghanistan.

Subedar Aziz and Lance Naik Mushtaq were martyred while two other soldiers sustained injuries during the attack in South East of Miranshah.

In May, seven paramilitary troops were martyred in two separate terrorist attacks in Balochistan.

In April, security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan.