‘Selection’ in 2018 polls caused great damage to Pakistan, Bilawal says

–PPP chief says PM Imran has destroyed country’s democracy and economy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said that the “rigged” general elections of 2018 have damaged Pakistan more than any other event in its history that saw Prime Minister Imran Khan coming into power two years ago.

“On this day, a selection was held which has caused a great damage to the country and undermined its democratic system,” Bilawal said while addressing a press conference here.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said July 25, 2018, was a historic day in the country’s democratic history “as on that day the people of Pakistan, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers joined hands to lay the foundation of a new thought process”.

“An outdated, privileged and corrupt system based on nepotism and favouritism was defeated in the general election on that day,” he added.

Bilawal, while pointing out irregularities during the 2018 polls, said, “I wonder why security personnel were deployed inside the polling stations”. “Never in the history was such a step taken… not even during the general elections 2008 when terrorism was at its peak in the country,” he added.

The PPP chairman said Imran Khan has failed to fulfill his promises of making Pakistan a corruption-free country, providing five million low cost houses and millions of jobs to the masses.

“Today, the entire nation is on one page that ‘selected’ Imran Khan has to go… he has destroyed the country’s democracy and economy.”

Commenting on the newly-introduced ordinance related to the incarcerated Indian spy, Bilawal said: “You [PM Imran Khan] were supposed to become an ambassador of Kashmir but you have become an advocate of Kulbhushan Jadhav”.

Federal Law and Justice Minister Farogh Naseem on Friday had urged the opposition parties in the National Assembly not to create hurdles in the passing of an ordinance meant to allow Jadhav to file a review appeal against his conviction.

He clarified that the ordinance was in line with the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) judgment last year in Jadhav’s case and not to facilitate the Indian spy.

BILAWAL MEETS MENGAL:

Separately, Bilawal met Balochistan National Party (BNP) supremo Akhtar Mengal, who had last month parted ways with the PTI government, dealing a mighty blow to the ruling coalition.

The PPP spokesperson, in a statement, said that the PPP chairman discussed the current political situation with the BNP chief in the meeting.

The PPP chairman was accompanied by senior leaders Nayyar Bukhari, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, and Farhatullah Babar. Meanwhile from the BNP, Agha Hasan and Mir Hamal Kalmati were also present during the meeting held at the Zardari House in Islamabad.

The meeting has assumed significance in the wake of planned an opposition APC to be held after Eidul Azha.

In June, BNP’s Mengal had announced to quit the coalition, saying that several issues of the province had remained unresolved including that of the missing persons.

Mengal had clarified that his party would continue to be part of the National Assembly and would keep talking about Balochistan’s issues.