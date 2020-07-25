Sanjrani, Buzdar and Jam Kamal discuss ways to enhance Punjab-Balochistan ties

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar and Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan called on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani here on Saturday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they discussed the prevailing political situation and ways to enhance ties between the provinces. They also agreed to continue contacts for promotion of inter-provincial harmony and national unity.

Sadiq Sanjrani congratulated Buzdar on his successful Balochistan visit and thanked him for extending full cooperation for the development of Balochistan province. He stated that Usman Buzdar has linked both the provinces in the chain of love and steps taken by him to solve the problems of Balochistan are praiseworthy in every respect.

Speaking on this occasion, Buzdar said that relations between people and governments of Punjab and Balochistan have become stronger than ever. He said the opposition is trying to stop the journey to serve the masses by creating chaos, but their ill-intentions will not succeed at all.

Buzdar said that he will never forget the love extended during the Balochistan visit and added that he had fruitful discussions there. The people of Punjab and Balochistan provinces are intertwined in the immortal bonds of love and the development of Balochistan is also the progress of the country, he added.

Buzdar assured that every sort of cooperation will be continued for the prosperity of Balochistan. The Punjab government has provided Rs1 billion for setting up a hospital in Turbat and community centre in Taftan. “Our joys and sorrows are common,” he said. He further said that the problem faced by the people of Balochistan are Punjab’s troubles.

In his remarks, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that the Punjab government has won their hearts by extending cooperation for the establishment of a hospital in Turbat and a community centre in Taftan. He said this step will prove to be a milestone in the promotion of inter-provincial harmony among provinces.