Punjab govt bans gathering of more than 10 alphabets in one place

LAHORE – The Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board (PCTB) Managing Director Rai Manzoor Hussain Nasir on Thursday imposed Section 144 across the province, with the curfew barring the assembly of more than 10 alphabets in one place.

Addressing a press conference, Rai Manzoor Hussain Nasir said that the PCTB had started investigations into millions of suspected anti-state alphabets roaming across the province and in the first phase had arrested thousands of them for blasphemous, immoral and anti-Pakistan activities.

The PCTB MD said that the board had formed 30 committees for this purpose, and added that it was sad that nobody kept an eye on ‘such dangerous and monstrous’ characters.

Nasir said that Punjab government is launching its separate counterterror operation against deviant characters, which is designed to ensure that all law-breaking citizens are put behind the bars and away from the reach of the society.

“We want to uphold law and order in the province, and are ensuring that through such measures we can create a law-abiding, terror-free, Punjab, which will be a role model for the rest of the country, region and world,” the PCTB MD said.