PCB tells Misbah to maintain social distance between chief selector and coach on England tour

Gag idea by Zeeshan Bhutta-Shah

LAHORE/DERBY – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has asked Misbah-ul-Haq to maintain social distance between the Pakistan cricket team’s chief selector and the head coach during the ongoing England tour.

According to the PCB chief executive, the instruction has been given keeping in mind the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in light of the covid-19 pandemic, and the requirement of the team on what is a challenging tour.

The Pakistan cricket team, which is currently wrapping up its warm-up matches ahead of the series against England, is playing intra-squad matches at the Incora County Ground in Derby between two separate teams created from within the touring players.

“Just like Misbah is creating two completely separated and different teams from a single entity, without undermining the balance of either of them, we want him to do a similar job with the chief selector and coach. This would ensure that nothing harmful is exchanged between the coach and selector, including, but not limited to, coronavirus,” Wasim Khan said in an exclusive interview with The Dependent.

“Misbah needs to maintain social distancing between the chief selector and the head coach, keeping them separate, but equally empowered, following both covid-19 SOPs and the philosophical principle of balance of powers,” he added.