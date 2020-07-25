KP allocates Rs207bn for promotion of education

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has allocated Rs207 billion for promotion of education in the province.

According to the details, the amount will be spent on improvement of infrastructure of 26,000 schools across the province.

Similarly, 300 new schools will be established, besides uplifting more than 1,200 schools and upgrading of 534 schools. Twenty- one thousand teachers will also be recruited to overcome the shortage of teaching staff in the schools.

The allocated development funds include the provision of missing and basic facilities, stipend, voucher and scholarships for students, upgrading of middle to high and high to higher secondary schools, upgrading school’s boundary walls, furniture, toilets, drinking water and classrooms, recruitment of teachers at primary, middle, secondary and high secondary schools, the establishment of IT labs.

Earlier, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra during the post-budget briefing to media persons in June had said that a significant amount of Rs207 billion has been allocated in the budget for education, which is about a quarter of the total budget of the province.

The Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have hailed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for enough budgetary allocation for education development. The CSOs members said the allocation showed the increased commitment and political will towards primary and secondary education.