ISPR briefs AJK journalists on LoC situation

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of journalists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) visited the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) headquarters on Saturday.

During their visit, the delegation also interacted with ISPR Director-General Major General Babar Iftikhar and were appraised about the current environment and security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

“Journalists were briefed about the current environment and security situation along the line of control (LOC), situation in IOJ&K and deliberate ceasefire violation (CFVs) by Indian troops targeting the civil population,” said the military’s media wing in a press release.

ISPR added that the delegation appreciated the opportunity for interaction especially in the context of one-year completion of India’s August 5 illegal actions of annexing IOK’s special status.