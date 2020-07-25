ISIS has strong presence in India’s Kerala, Karnataka states: UN report

The Indian affiliate of the militant Islamic State group, Wilayat Hind, has a significant presence in the Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka, said a report by the United Nations (UN).

According to the report, the militant group has around 180-200 members in the two Indian states.

The UN 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al Qaeda and associated individuals and entities, states that al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operates under the Taliban umbrella from Afghanistam’s Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces.

It further stated that the leader of AQIS Osama Mahmood, who succeeded the late Asim Umar, is reportedly planning retaliation operations in the region to avenge the death of its former leader.

The group reportedly has between 150 and 200 members from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan.

In May last year, the Islamic State (also known as ISIS, ISIL or Daesh) terror group claimed to have established a new “province” in India, the first of its kind announcement that came after clashes between militants and security forces in Kashmir.

A similar report last month also noted that an Indian national, the leader of al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, was killed by international forces last year in Afghanistan. Earlier reports of MT also highlighted the growing strength of ISIL in India and its role in Easter Sunday attack in 2019.