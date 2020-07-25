India turning IOK into military establishment: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that after the revocation of Articles 35-A and 370 on August 5, 2019, any semblance of autonomy enjoyed by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has been done away with.

Furthermore, he said that Indian government’s proposed amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act will give the occupation forces full authority to declare any part of IOK as a “strategic area”, allowing them to “legitimise” land grab within the disputed territory.

The president made these comments while addressing a seminar on Kashmir organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here on Saturday.

The AJK president said that almost a year has elapsed since the occupational lockdown has been imposed in IOJK and during this period the India government has taken illicit steps towards bifurcating the territory, placing it under Union control and ultimately introducing the New Domicile Rules. Proposed amendments in Jammu and Kashmir Development Act will turn the entire region into a military establishment, he said.

Masood Khan said that privileged special status and exclusive rights to permanent residence, acquisition of property, education and livelihood of Kashmiris have been revoked making way for non-Kashmiris to come and settle in the State which eventually would change Kashmir’s Muslim majority demography into a minority.

After the introduction of the New Domicile Rules, Kashmiris have been displaced, dispossessed and disenfranchised within their own homeland, he said while adding that 32,000 non-state Indians have been given domiciles.

Under the garb of the cordon and search operation, hundreds of Kashmiris have been martyred since the lockdown has been imposed in IOJK, maintained the President.

The state president expressed his gratitude to the international media, world parliaments, diaspora community and the global civil society for raising their voice in favour of the Kashmiris, especially after the illegal steps taken on August 5 last year.

He lauded the international community for openly calling out India for its human rights violations and illicit actions. He especially thanked the important parliaments such as the US Congress; both the British Houses, European and ASEAN Parliaments for holding debates, hearings and publishing reports on the situation in IOJK and also thanked the Kuwaiti Cabinet for calling out India’s Hindu-extremist policy.

President Masood said that the people of AJK and IOJK pay tribute to the role played by the State of Pakistan, human rights activists and the dynamic diaspora community for raising the issue of Kashmir and highlighting the gross human rights violations taking place in IOK.

“The issue of Kashmir was internationalised after August 5 and the UN Security Council has held three informal debates on Jammu and Kashmir further accentuating our claims of the matter being an international dispute and not an internal or territorial issue”, he said.