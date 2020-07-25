Ehsaas Program: A hero amidst the pandemic

ISLAMABAD: The internationally acknowledged smart lockdown policy adopted in a developing country like Pakistan has served substantially to reduce Covid-19 cases and prevent the country’s economy from turmoil. Additionally, it also helped with protecting a large proportion of the population that is living below poverty, such as daily wagers and piece-rate workers and their families, from the drastic consequences of unemployment.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance of not imposing a complete lockdown, transcending all the criticism, paved the way for the country’s largest-ever social protection initiative, Ehsaas. This initiative successfully addressed the financial needs of the vulnerable segments of society.

One of the biggest challenges that the country had to face, owing to the extraordinary circumstances caused by Covid-19, was to implement prevention measures by limiting social interactions while making sure the daily wagers and laborers were compensated for their loss of livelihood due to these preventive measures.

To provide relief to the daily wagers and piece-rate workers, Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was launched at the start of April to provide cash assistance of Rs 12,000 to those rendered jobless amidst the lockdown.

Till July 23, an amount of Rs 158.933 billion has been successfully disbursed among 13,137,230 lockdown affected persons through Ehsaas payment centers spread across the country.

According to the province wise distribution update, around Rs 71.219 billion has been disbursed among 5,885,826 deserving families in Punjab, Rs 48.202 billion among 3,997,997 in Sindh, Rs. 27.016 billion among 2,225,741 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 7.910 billion among 651,227 in Balochistan, Rs 2.614 billion among 214,097 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 1.160 billion among 94,996 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and Rs 0.813 billion among 67,346 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

According to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar, the scope of the emergency cash program, after its unprecedented success, has been expanded to reach out to around 16.9 million deserving families, an increase from 12 million, owing to the increased budget of up to Rs 203 billion, compared to the previous Rs 144 billion.

Ehsaas Ration Portal was another initiative launched on April 21st. This attempted to save the poorer segments of the society from starvation by bridging the gaps between charitable organizations, philanthropists, and deserving people.

The primary role of the Ehsaas Ration Portal was to provide data of eligible people to the donors through registration at www.rashan.pass.gov.pk, after providing their required information.

The information provided by the deserving persons is scrutinized using Ehsaas data analytics to determine their eligibility, while the donor organizations are evaluated according to specific acceptability criteria to become partners in the program.

As many as 738,869 people have registered themselves for ration assistance through the Ehsaas Ration Portal so far. The distribution of ration among the needy has been started.

The other ongoing programs under Ehsaas include Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship, Ehsaas Panagah (Shelter) and Langar Scheme, Ehsaas Kafalat, Ehsaas Interest-Free Loans, and Ehsaas Amdan and Assets Transfer Program.

The present government has so far utilized a total of Rs 254.95 billion on social protection and poverty alleviation programs under Ehsaas.

The Ehsaas Amdan Program, launched on February 21, 2020, has so far distributed assets worth Rs 1.5 billion among 25,054 families. The Ehsaas Saylani Langar initiative that was launched on October 7th, 2019, has opened six “langar” points through public-private partnership in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. The Ehsaas Kafalat program, launched on January 31, 2020, has so far benefited 4,576,463 women.

The Ehsaas Interest-free loan scheme, launched on July 5, 2019, has provided interest-free loans worth Rs. 24.082 billion among 712,852 persons.

The country’s biggest Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program, launched on November 4, 2019, has provided Rs. 148.94 billion to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to extend scholarship opportunities to the 50,500 outstanding and deserving students.

The preparation to launch the first of its kind, the Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa program, is also in full swing; aiming to prevent stunting in children through the provision of specialized nutritious food to pregnant and lactating mothers and their children under the age of 24 months.

The program, to be launched during the current month, aims to educate mothers through awareness-raising sessions and informational videos, focussing on health and hygiene. The mothers will also be awarded cash stipends after attending these sessions.