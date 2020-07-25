COAS phones MBS to ask about Saudi king’s health

ISLAMABAD

STAFF REPORT

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to inquire about King Salman’s health.

According to Saudi state-run news agency SPA, the army chief wished speedy recovery of the Saudi king and conveyed his special message to the crown prince during the phone conversation.

For his part, the crown prince thanked Gen Bajwa for his concern.

Both leaders also discussed issues of common interest and the latest developments at both the regional and international levels.

On July 23, Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler King Salman bin Abdulaziz underwent a successful operation to remove his gallbladder.

The king, who has ruled the world’s largest oil exporter and is a close US ally since 2015, will remain admitted to the hospital for some time to receive treatment, SPA reported.