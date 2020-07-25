Balochistan minister booked for social media activist’s murder

QUETTA: Levies in Barkhan have registered a case against Balochistan Minister for Food and Welfare Abdul Rehman Khetran and his two guards for the murder of social media activist Anwar Jan Khetran.

Anwar was gunned down by unidentified men in Barkhan on July 23 in Naharkot, according to the Levies.

According to the FIR, his brother Ghulam Sarwar told the levies that Anwar was killed because he wrote about the corruption of Abdul Rehman on social media.

The minister’s two gunmen Nadir Khan and Adam Khan are also nominated in the FIR. Sarwar told the law enforcers that the minister’s men had threatened his brother over the telephone for writing against the provincial minister on social media.

Abdul Rehman has, however, denied his involvement in the murder and said the two other people who were nominated in the FIR were not his gunmen.