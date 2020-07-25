Asad urges people to avoid gatherings on Eidul Azha

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has urged masses to avoid public gatherings on Eidul Azha.

The minister was chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here on Saturday to review the situation of the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The forum was briefed on the implementation and violations of preventive measures in cattle markets.

Asad Umar said, “As per the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we should celebrate this Eidul Azha with simplicity.” He urged the general public to avoid going to the entertainment places and gatherings on Eid. He said the pandemic can be controlled by observing social distancing in prayers and following the given instructions.

On Friday, the NCOC decided to launch a crackdown against illegal cattle markets across the country, as serious violations of the SOPs are being reported in the cattle markets across the country. Similarly, illegal cattle markets have been established in various parts of the country ahead of Eidul Azha. The markets could become hotspots of Covid-19 due to a lack of precautionary measures taken against the virus.

Separately, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said that two years ago, Pakistani nation entered Imran Khan’s 22-year-long struggle for the betterment of Pakistan, into a new phase.

In a tweet on the occasion of completion of two years of July 2018 general elections, Asad Umar said the journey of Naya (new) Pakistan will not only continue but will also be intensified. He said, “We have to work with the same determination to speed up the struggle.”