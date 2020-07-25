5 Pak-Afghan border crossings made operational for trade: Sadiq

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq on Saturday said that five recently opened border crossings on the Pak-Afghan border are now operational for cross-border trade.

In a tweet, Sadiq said that these border crossings include Torkham, Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angor Adda, and Chaman.

“Trying to speed up the clearance of trucks through better organisation and efficient handling. All private parking lots are also being abolished,” he added.

Last Tuesday, Sadiq and PM’s Special Assistant on Establishment Arbab Shehzad visited the Torkham border to resolve the issue of stuck-up containers at Peshawar and Torkham.

Around 3,000 export and transit containers were stuck in Peshawar whose clearance on priority basis was necessary to improve the bilateral trade relations.