31 bonded labourers freed from private jails of landlords

UMERKOT: On the order of a local court, 31 bonded labourers, including women and children, were freed from two private jails of landlords Ayub Kalro and Ismael Halepoto here on Saturday.

An application was filed in the court a few days back complaining that 25 bonded labourers had been kept in the private jail of Aub Kalro and six others in the private jail of Ismael Helepoto near Umerkot.

The court ordered the police to raid the private jails and recover all the bonded labourers.

The Bodar Farm police carried out the raids on the jails and freed the labourers. They were presented before the court said that they had the right to live as free citizens and not slaves and ordered police to take action if anyone harasses them again.