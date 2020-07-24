Zardari, Talpur’s indictment in money laundering reference deferred yet again

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday deferred the indictment of PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the mega money-laundering case.

The hearing was adjourned due to the non-availability of judge Azam Khan. Suspect including Abdul Ghani Majeed and others appeared before the court.

A plea bargain report pertaining to the reference is expected to be presented in court at the next hearing.

The case will now be heard on July 29.