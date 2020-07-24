Should YouTube be banned?

Nowadays, Supreme Court is hinting to ban YouTube in Pakistan due to secretarian crime committed by Shaukat Ali. But every picture has two sides. Here the questions arise what about those whose major source of income is based on YouTube ? How will you replace 400 million dollar in digital industry? How will you help students to pass their exams without tutor? How will you promote tourism without showing Pakistan to the world? These are few positive sides of YouTube. Before coming up with any decision government should consider this facts too. Banning it due to such irrelevant act of mongers will move the Pakistan in backward clock. Government should ban irrelevant sites and channel which are misleading the people instead of blocking entire website.

Moiz Ahmed Siddiqui

Karachi