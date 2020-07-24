Sailing Club sealed

Everyone must obey the law

The Islamabad High Court has ruled that the Navy and the Capital Development Authority were both acting outside the ambit of the law, the latter in giving land, the former in building a sailing club on the shore of Rawal Lake, and ordered the sealing of that club. It does appear natural for the Navy to gravitate towards the only piece of water available in Islamabad, and want to set up a club there to facilitate its officers posted in Naval Headquarters there. That, however, does not mean that this was a legal desire or that the CDA was legally able to fulfil it in the manner it did.

The court’s proceeding revealed that the land had not been allotted, and that the Navy had just built the Club without any intervention from the CDA, which, the court observed, allowed the elite to violate the law. That the Navy would need such an elaborate set-up away from the Navy Sector would not accord with logic, especially when it is recalled that the Navy has got its main facility at Karachi, and others on the Balochistan Coast at Ormara and Gwadar. However, the Naval Headquarters has duly shifted to Islamabad from Karachi, as envisaged by the planners of Islamabad. However, a lot of the facilities developed in Karachi, such as the club there, could not be shifted, nor was any land allotted to them.

The Rawal Lake is not only the main reservoir of potable water for Islamabad, but also the capital’s main leisure spot. The Navy’s construction activity there had obviously been disruptive enough to prompt the petition, which had revealed that the club was being set up without any legal authority. The episode should have made clear, as have others, that there must be legal authority for the actions of a government organisation, and a blustering manner, and swagger and panache, are not a substitute for legal authority. The matter has been duly adjudicated in court, and that is the preferred method of settling disputes, no matter which institution they involve.