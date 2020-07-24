Punjab and KP CMs brief PM on development projects

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and briefed him on the development projects being undertaken in the province.

Buzdar also briefed the prime minister on the political situation in the province and relations with the coalition partners.

He also gave a detailed briefing about the steps taken by the provincial government to control coronavirus and the party’s preparations for the upcoming local bodies election.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also called on Prime Minister Imran.

During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation and development projects for the province.

The provincial leadership also briefed PM Imran Khan on the latest status of the Covid-19 epidemic, while a briefing was also given on cattle markets and other rules and regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus on the occasion of Eidul Azha.