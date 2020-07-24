PPP leaders say ‘worst kind of political engineering’ imposed after July 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leaders have alleged that worst kind of political engineering had happened and pygmies were imposed in Pakistan after July 25, 2018.

PPP Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah and Deputy Secretary Palwasha Khan were addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. Nazir Dhoki, the chief media coordinator to PPP chairman was also present on the occasion.

They said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in his first speech in this assembly, had called Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘selected’. The “selected” had come to power with a 100-day programme but after 700 days, the “selected” have taken u-turn and nothing else, they added. The presidency is issuing illegal ordinances and notifications, Osama Bin Laden is called a martyr and when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is asked questions in this regard, Ehsanullah Ehsan threatens the PPP leadership, they further said.

The PPP leaders said that the wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa is asked to present herself before the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials and on the other, Syed Zulfikar Bukhari says that he is sorry that he could not file his tax returns. “How is Zulfi Bukhari signing contracts in Dubai?” they asked. The government is introducing an ordinance to protect Kulbhushan Jadhav, they alleged.

They claimed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is busy in political engineering and even the judiciary has mentioned political engineering in its verdict. NAB is arresting opposition politicians whereas the government members are free to roam about, they added.

“Jahangir Tareen has fled the country and his name was not put on the Exit Control List (ECL). The PTI had claimed a lot but is doing nothing to give any relief to the people. The prices of oil, sugar and flour have been increased and the tariffs of electricity and gas bills are increased. The government has left the agriculture of the country on the mercy of locust,” they further said.

The PPP leaders said that their party wants a new law for accountability with consensus in which there is no political victimisation and accountability is done across the board. They said that PPP chief is trying to hold the All Parties’ Conference (APC) but unfortunately Shahbaz Sharif’s health is deteriorating.

Palwasha said that three main ministries have been handed over to imported people. These imported people are laying off poor people of Pakistan. “Zulfi Bukhari is illegally signing contracts in Dubai. Who has authorised him to sign these contracts? The ministry of water has been given to an American citizen. Adviser for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh is a partner in a company “New Silk” which is an Indian company. The owner of Abraj Group is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close friend and his financier,” she said.

Palwasha asked to form a joint investigation team (JIT) on the issue of Raymond Davis so that the people know that who facilitated his escape. “The NAB-Niazi nexus has been exposed,” she said.

The PPP leaders also demanded the release of the people in NAB’s custody.