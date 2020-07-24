Minister hints at reopening restaurants after Eid

LAHORE: The Punjab government has hinted at reopening of the hospitality business, which was closed across the country in March this year to curtail the coronavirus pandemic, after Eidul Azha.

A delegation of Punjab Restaurants Association on Friday called on Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja to discuss the potential resumption of restaurants under coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“The government risks triggering hundreds of thousands of job losses and thousands of closures across the province unless it allows the hotels/restaurants to operate,” the delegation said.

Raja assured the delegation that the government intends to reopen the industry. “The government is fully aware of problems being faced by the restaurant industry”, he said, adding that the provincial government was working to reopen eateries after Eid.

After the easing of coronavirus restrictions in May, eateries were allowed to start takeaway and delivery services. The government, however, had prohibited dine-in service in hotels and restaurants.

The restaurants association has also demanded relief package from the government in order to sustain the losses it suffered due to the lockdown.