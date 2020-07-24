Ordinance does not ‘forgive Jadhav’s sentence’, govt insists

–Law minister says India would have approached UNSC for ‘bringing all kinds of resolutions, sanctions against Pakistan’ if ICJ judgement was not implemented

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said on Friday that an ordinance was needed to follow the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgement regarding captured Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav so India could be stopped from approaching the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly (NA), Naseem said he wanted to clarify the facts so the opposition could understand the context.

Holding up a copy of the ICJ judgement, the law minister said that the ICJ decided that Pakistan would have to grant [Jadhav] consular access and review and reconsider the case. “It placed an obligation on Pakistan. Paragraphs 144-148 of the judgement showed that ICJ placed the obligation on the country to enact a law for effective review and reconsideration [of the case].”

He said that this was why an ordinance was framed and promulgated. He denied that it was similar to the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). “An NRO is what Gen Musharraf promulgated to forgive sentences and suspend pending proceedings. We have to follow the ICJ’s decision as a responsible state.”

Naseem said that India “wanted that Pakistan not follow the ICJ judgement so that they could approach the UNSC for bringing all kinds of resolutions, sanctions and declare Pakistan a rogue state”.

“We have to follow ICJ decisions as we are a comity of nations. If we do not promulgate this ordinance, then India could use Article 94 of UNSC and Article 60 of ICJ statute. We cut off India’s hands by bringing this ordinance. Pakistan has done this responsibly,” he added.

“When Kulbushan Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, the [then] federal government took a decision that consular access would not be given to him because he was guilty of espionage.”

“I am not playing a blame game but Pakistan could have expressed reservation, gotten out of optional protocol and jurisdiction of the ICJ verdict. But this did not happen and [the government] exercised its discretion.

“The second important date is May 8, 2017 when India filed a case in the ICJ. We were unable to judge [the situation correctly] then. When they filed the case, that was a cut off date. After that, Pakistan could not come out of ICJ’s jurisdiction.”

Responding to a question as to why the government did not inform the opposition before promulgating the ordinance, he said that the Constitution stated that if Parliament was not in session, the ordinance could be promulgated by the governor or president.

“There is no clause that says the opposition and Parliament have to be taken in confidence first,” he emphasised.

Referring to the opposition, he claimed that when they brought ordinances in their tenures, they did not consult the opposition. “This ordinance was published in the gazette on May 21, 2020. The Supreme Court has declared that when it is published in the gazette, it is a notice to public at large.”

The minister further said that the ordinance was made according to the ICJ judgement. “This ordinance has not forgiven Jadhav’s sentence. It is not an NRO. It proves Pakistan is a responsible state and will try to fulfill all its obligations.

“India has already made preparations if we do not do this”. He denied claims that the explanation of the ordinance sought to end Jadhav’s sentence.

“ICJ has directed us to ensure effective review and reconsideration. As a responsible state we made a law. This ordinance states that Jadhav himself or a representative from the Indian embassy can file an appeal on his behalf,” he said, terming it a “matter of national interest”.

“The ordinance is neither an NRO nor an appeal,” he repeated, adding that it was also not person specific. “It is for the future as well so that if a similar situation arises in the future, the concerned state does not file a case in the ICJ but approaches the Islamabad High Court instead.”

A day earlier, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticised the government for passing the ordinance in May “without telling anyone” even though both the houses were in session during June.

He recalled that the Indian pilot Abhinandan, who was captured after his plane was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force in Azad Jammu and Kashmir last year, was “offered tea and sent back quickly”.

“And now, Kulbhushan Jadhav who admitted to spying and committing terror offences in Pakistan, is being granted an NRO by Imran Khan.”

Earlier in the day, Naseem was appointed as law minister for the third time and was administered the oath of office by President Arif Alvi, according to a government notification.

Naseem had resigned as the law minister on June 1 in order to represent the government in the presidential reference filed against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Through an official statement, Naseem had announced that he would represent the federation in the case and, therefore, he had stepped down as the law minister.

Earlier in November, Naseem had quit the ministry to pursue a case in the Supreme Court about the extension of the army chief’s tenure. He appeared in the Supreme Court as counsel for Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He then took the oath as the law minister on Nov 29, only a day after the apex court had announced its verdict in the case.