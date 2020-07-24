IHC suspends PUBG ban

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to lift the suspension on the popular online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The PTA had on July 1 temporarily suspended the game after receiving several complaints about the game being “addictive”, a waste of time and its potential negative impact on children’s physical and psychological health.

While announcing the short order which was reserved on Jul 14, Justice Amir Farooq directed the PTA to immediately restore the game. The judge also directed the authority to make any such decisions in the future after listening to the stakeholders.

A detailed verdict is expected to be released soon.

The order comes a day after the authority had announced that the game will remain blocked in Pakistan. In a statement, the authority said the “decision has been made […] on the directions of the Lahore High Court”.