IHC expresses dissatisfaction over MoI’s report on American blogger

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Ministry of Interior to review its report pertaining to American blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie, who gave controversial statements about the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership.

Hearing the case, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the American citizen had leveled serious allegations against the PPP leadership in her tweets. No foreigner had the right to play with the image of country, he added.

The chief justice inquired about the law on the basis of which the state institutions had involved a foreigner in the country’s different projects. The court, he said, did not accept any assumption.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Khokher pleaded the court that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was investigating the matter pertaining to Cynthia’s statements. He prayed the court to grant more time to give comments on the subject.

Addressing the AAG, the chief justice said you are playing with country’s image with this report of interior ministry.

The petitioner’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said how Cynthia was working in governmental institutions as she was not a Pakistani citizen.

Cases were underway against the American blogger with FIA, he said.

After this, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 4.