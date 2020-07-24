Global pandemic and workplace health management

How to reopen safely?

When a mass of people or a group shares many hours of the day indoors, the place is considered a workplace, and in any workplace transmission of disease can be checked only through safe practices. Commonly in all workplaces occupational safety and health methodologies apply equally to hazards like covid-19. The chances of vulnerability at any workplace depend on various factors like worksite, job task, sources of exposure and disease severity in the community.

In workplaces risk factor is not equal, and occupations having minimum public contact and meeting with co-workers have the least chances of infection. For them only basic preventive measures are recommended, which include washing hands, encouragement to stay home, maintain routine cleaning and disinfecting the work environment.

In medium type of exposure people come in contact with those they do not know due to community transmission and international travel, and include those who work in schools, high density populated area and some high-volume retail settings. For prevention this category needs ventilation using high-efficiency air filters, sneeze guards with personal protective equipment. The highly exposed category work in healthcare delivery, support, laboratory, medical transport system and mortuary staff. They all are always on high risk because they directly face coronavirus patients or live with them. Throughout duty hours they deal with either confirmed or suspected cases.

The workplace may be affected in many ways due to covid-19 and other infectious diseases. Workers may be absent due to illness or fear of being sick. In addition, the work in which they are engaged can also be affected because of fluctuations in demand or supply, and shipments in virus-dominated geographical areas. In such cases change of working patterns may be one solution, but a fool-proof strategy of preparedness for infectious diseases must be made at the authoritative level associated with worksite, job tasks, sources of exposure, risk factors due to home and community settings and risk of old or chronically sick individual members. The said plan should also be divided into two parts-pre-outbreak and post-outbreak, based on various recommendations of national and subnational agencies. Under the contingency plan, after the outbreak first attempt should be made to reduce transmission among staff and protect those made highly vulnerable by long illness or weak immunity system. In the context, locality of the business is also important and severity of the disease largely depends on mutual responses.

After a long phase of lockdowns, almost everywhere in the world business establishments began to open and preventive measures are being developed to co-ordinate the workers in a manner to minimise the effects of the coronavirus and prevent its transmission at all possible levels

However, to control the health hazards at workplaces and maintain occupational safety, there are three types of effective controls applied at workplace equally, a. engineering control, b. administrative control, and c. personal protective equipment. In engineering control, employees are isolated from the task-related hazards without believing on workers’ behaviour, while administrative controls pertains to change in work policy and procedures. The third, or personal protective equipment, is not so effective but can help employees avoid exposure. The PPE is to be selected as per requirement of the employees and needs constant watch and regular supervision. To check contamination the PPEs must be worn properly, cleaned on time, and stored or disposed of as per requirement. Random checking and preventive measures are required to maintain the quality of PPE and other allied materials like masks, gloves and gowns.

For all types of workplaces and risks the three methods of control work perfectly if implemented properly. According to the USA’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) low, medium and high type of risks need separate strategies and planning. While the lower risk factor requires basic measures of prevention, the medium range danger needs to maintain a distance of six feet or 1.8 metres from people they do not know or who are suspected patients. The administrative control, generally implemented by the employer, must also make arrangements to avoid higher risk in these cases and as a solution the authority encourages sick workers to stay at home, replace face-to-face meetings with virtual communication, discontinue unnecessary travel and develop emergency plans to meet arising situations.

In addition to the general guidelines, OSHA has recommended separate considerations for them who work in retail grocery establishments. They are advised to encourage touchless payments and not to use cash or credit cards frequently. They also need to sanitize cash counters, and touched surfaces, like workstations, cash registers, payment terminals, door handles and tables. The employer are recommended to rescheduling the sitting arrangements to maintain social distancing between employees and employees and customers. Other workplace guidelines include the precautions of physical hygiene and distancing with general people to control transmission of disease like the coronavirus. If during travelling any case of covid-19 is found, he or she should be dealt separately with all precautions for other travellers.

There is no equivalent guidelines for schools, which vary with the severity of the disease. Under the schools and childcare recommendations both short- and long-term suggestions have been provided. In case the infection is minimal to moderate, short-term closure of schools to disinfect should be done, if any infected people have been in the school. In the context, the formula of social distancing is most suitable and keeping it in view a strategy can be implemented to cancel field trips, assemblies and other gatherings like physical education, choir classes or meals, increasing the space between desks, recasting of arrival and departure time and limiting the number of non-essential visitors.

However, the most vulnerable group are those who work directly for covid-19 patients. The emergency medical technicians need the highest quality of precautions because they always live near them and serve them to save their costly lives. Negligence of any kind will prove very costly for them. The WHO has also issued several guidelines for patients as well as for their caretakers. It suggested to keep confirmed and suspected cases separately. Both PPE and OSHA said to provide respirators for those who work within six feet of the confirmed or suspected patients. In case of any aerosol–generating procedures, WHO recommends surgical mask, goggles or face shield, gown, and gloves.

