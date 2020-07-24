From Notre Dame to nuclear accident

Did both fires have the same cause?

By: Muhammad Sohail Ahmed

The fire on the French naval nuclear-powered submarine on 13 June reminds all of previous nuclear and fire accidents on board submarines in the past. It also reminded the French authorities of the inferno at the famous Notre Dame cathedral at Paris about 14 months ago.

Since France is preparing to host the 2024 Olympics, the President of France expressed his desire to restore the famous church before their start. Now more of a tourist spot, the cathedral esecially earned fame due to the novel of Victor Hugo, The Hunchback Of Notre Dame. Even though the cathedral had 160 fire detection devices, installed after six years of designing the fire detection system, the fire caused serious damage to the building and tower.

When the fire broke out the alarm system alerted the security staff but they wasted 30 precious minutes to locate the fire and it took another 15 minutes for the firefighters to arrive. By this time the fire had spread significantly. Investigations involved 1000 pieces of evidence and 100 witnesses’ statements. It pointed out the possibilities of cigarette butts or electric shortcircuit that caused the fire. This was further aggravated due to the delay in locating the start-point or location of fire soon after the alarm had sounded. The cost of renovation is estimated at $600 million which are being collected through donations from US residents, presumably of French origin. The findings of the fire investigation report are somehow linked to the fire on board the Rubis-class nuclear-powered submarine at Toulon. The submarine was undergoing a major refit and life extension programme when the fire broke out in its forward section.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly visited the submarine in question, the Perle soon after the fire and made two interesting comments. Her first was that the submarine was stripped bare in the dock, implying that since it was under refit, all the systems were dismantled and there was no safety issue concerning nuclear plant onboard. She did not elaborate on the status of core, the plant and safety of nuclear devices. Moreover, stripped bare gives an impression of French summer beaches with vacationists lying bare on the beeches as part of French culture despite opposition from within the French society the ugly practice continues. The most startling revelation that came from the minister was an analogy that she drew about the fire onboard submarine with that of Notre Dame.

The reports are that the workers engaged in renovation work in the forward compartment of the submarine. After welding or soldering processes, there was simmering heat in the area when the workers left the site. Besides tubes and tanks, the forward portion houses bunks for the crew. Due to paucity of space, the bunks are made like railway berths one over the other, with the option to use space below the bunk as a storage locker for crew members. Since woodwork is required in a space which is surrounded by oil, water tanks of steel and needs welding work for the reinstallation of the items, the risk of fire increases in the area. The fire was so immense that it heated the pressure hull for 14 hours. The question is what made the fire last 14 hours if most of the equipment was removed. The answer given by the minister to the media is that the electric cables network is not removed and it is estimated that it continued to burn for such a long time.

While welding a pressure hull, a sudden cooling is not usually practised to avoid its deformation. However, in this case, it was a compulsion. Excessive heating followed by sudden cooling of high elasticity steel causes deformation of the hull’s metallic structure. It is also possible that electric shortcircuiting in portable or fixed repair system caused the fire. Most systems are removed during the major refit and locating scene of fire becomes difficult, as with Notre Dame where the staff failed to locate the fire quickly. Similarly, a cigarette butt thrown by a contract worker could have started the fire onboard. Irrespective of the cause, the deformation of pressure hull steel could jeopardize the safety of the dived platform. If such platforms operate with a nuclear reactor onboard, they pose a risk to the environment.

It will be interesting to recall the accident on the Rubis-class submarine, Émeraude, during its operation at sea in March 1994. The commanding officer along with 10 sailors was inspecting a steam pipe compartment at sea. During the inspection, the captain detected leakage of steam from a pipe. The diving officer was informed who started an emergency surfacing procedure and increased the speed. This caused leakage to increase at such a fast pace that the person in the compartment failed to open the double hatch to vacate the compartment, thereby killing all the ten people in it, including the CO. Subsequently, the French authorities claimed that the leakage of steam was not radioactive.

All the Rubis-class submarines were directed to return to port for inspection and possible rectification to avoid recurrence of such accident. Unfortunately, developed countries don’t share lessons learnt from their failures which puts them in a disadvantageous position also. What these countries fail to realize is that nuclear technology can be a global threat like coronavirus and it can engulf their population besides others. Failure of the French defence minister to publicly admit that pressure hull of a submarine can’t be reliable after being continuously burnt for 14 hours is a clear example of hiding facts under the umbrella of technical reports and analysis. It is the strength of Islam that emboldens one to accept the loss by stating, from Allah we come and to Him we return.

The government of Pakistan needs to take up the matter at UN level and also directly with the French government to share their experiences related to nuclear installations and mutually assist each other to improve safety of nuclear installations.

The writer retired as a Commodore from the Pakistan Navy. He can be reached at [email protected]