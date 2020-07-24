Friday prayers at Hagia Sophia

Turkey possesses a rich history of events from ertugrul to hagia sophia and it looks like history is repeating itself. Where Ertugrul (tv serial) shattered all the TRP records of tv dramas, streaming in more than 56 countries and then the cherry on the top was the conversion of hagia sophia back into mosque. Hagia Sophia now known as the Ayasofya Museum, was the greatest Christian cathedral of the Middle Ages, later converted into an imperial mosque in 1453 by the Ottoman Empire, and into a museum in 1935. After 83 years converted back into mosque, the azaan echoed through the walls and a wave of happiness phased among all the Muslims around the world. Despite being from different countries having a same religion, everyone showed connectedness to this event by celebrating the jumma prayer.

Hagia sophia’s jumma prayer is not just a religious ritual to be celebrated, but the message in disguise that, having the differences of any kind, we all still are connect with strong chain in the name of Islam. This exposed the truth that if we unite in a way that we are united now by this event, the Muslim ummah can retrieve it’s lost value in this modern world.

Mian Aizaz Ahmed

Shadakot