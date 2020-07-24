Farogh rejoins cabinet as law minister

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday administered the oath of the minister to Senator Farogh Naseem of the Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement (MQM), reinstating him after seven weeks.

Naseem had resigned as the law minister on June 1 in order to represent the government in the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court.

Through an official statement, Naseem had announced that he would represent the federation in the case and, therefore, he had stepped down as the law minister.

The Supreme Court on June 20 threw out the reference against Justice Isa, terming it “invalid” through a majority (9-1) short verdict.

Earlier in November, Naseem had quit the ministry to pursue a case in the Supreme Court about the extension of the army chief’s tenure. He appeared in the Supreme Court as counsel for Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He then took the oath as the law minister on Nov 29, only a day after the apex court had announced its verdict in the case, directing the government to pass legislation on the extension/reappointment of an army chief which the government accomplished with the support of opposition parties.