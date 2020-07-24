Farogh Naseem submits dateless resignation letter to President Arif Alvi after third oathtaking as Federal Law minister

[The piece below is a work of satire. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.]

Farogh Naseem took his second oath in eight months as federal law minister today, having resigned twice from the post since his initial swearing in after the 2018 general elections. This time however, in order to save everyone some time and ‘all that back and forth procedural stuff’ he also handed his dateless resignation letter to President Alvi after he had administered his third oath.

Mr. Naseem proceeded to explain to President Alvi that all he would have to do the next time, and there would be a next time, was to just fill out the date portion on the top right corner labelled ‘Date:’ and accept the letter. Responding to these rather simple instructions, the President pointed to the space on the letter that Mr Naseem had just mentioned and asked, “this line right here? Right?”, to which the Law Minister replied in the affirmative with a smirk.

“This administration believes in a new sort of efficiency and Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed all of us to eliminate bureaucratic red tape that slows down simple matters such as temporarily resigning from the Federal cabinet multiple times in less than a year” said Shahbaz Gill while somehow appearing on three separate private TV channel interviews at the same time, in the same time slot.

At time of filing of this story, Farogh Naseem had reportedly called up President Alvi to mention tomorrow’s date on his resignation letter and accept it as he would now be representing Pakistan Navy in the CDA Rawal Lake case.