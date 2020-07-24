Evolving regional dynamics 

As the geopolitical situation evolve in Pakistan’s backyard and soft power diplomacy paves way for regional cooperation, the foreign policy makers at home are now in a better position to secure maximum advantage from the emerging economic and political scenario. As China and Iran secure the notable and landmark 25-years strategic deal of $400 billion centered on bilateral cooperation in economic and military domains, time is ripe to set things right.

With optimism and economic prosperity in the air, it is prudent to see the real facts on the ground. As China and US ties become frosty which many analysts dub as being the return of the “Cold War”, challenges from multiple fronts open for Pakistan. If history be the guide and if the geography of the region is taken into consideration, it is undeniable that the US and Pakistan has shared a long, chequered relationship and the latter shares its borders with both China and Iran. In this respect, it is test for Islamabad as it needs to play its cards well on a highly contested and perfidious international check board.

As China cements the strategic deal with Iran, a window of opportunity also opens for Pakistan. As CPEC and BRI stem from the same regional connectivity and economic prosperity vision, Pakistan can synergize its cordial relationship with China to revitalize its ties with Iran. With an ideal geostrategic location at hand, Pakistan can play a fundamental role in this promising relationship and can become an important channel in the BRI venture that connects the Eurasian heartland with the South Asia and Persian Gulf ports.

Nevertheless, there is still more than that meets the eye. As US is already in an antagonistic relationship with China and is crushing Iran through its crippling sanctions after the collapse of JCPOA, voices are heard that India backed out from the key Iranian projects to avoid enraging Washington. In this respect, Pakistan needs to harbor deft diplomacy if it has to take advantage from the important regional developments. Moreover, regional integration can help Pakistan and its neighbors if proper planning is conducted. And for the most part, Pakistan needs to keep a didactic stance and foster the narrative that even though it values its relationship with America, it cannot isolate itself from its neighbors just because the latter does not gets well with them.

Hadia Mukhtar

Karachi